“The Silent Swan,” a FPS Open-World Adventure Game, is On Its Way to the PS5

Open-world first-person shooters aren’t exactly found at every step out there in the vast gaming world, but it’s great to conclude that ‘The Silent Swan’ is being adapted for the PlayStation 5 console by the guys from Praenaris.

For those who don’t know, ‘The Silent Swan’ is an adventure game that takes players on a journey through a vast and abandoned world that is presented from a first-person perspective. The narrative-driven experience combines elements of a walking simulator with the vastness and freedom that are usually associated with open-world games.

‘The Silent Swan’ will have a physical edition for PS5 consoles

Gammera Nest and Praenaris, meaning the publisher and the developer of the game, respectively, released the following statement, as TGG quotes:

“We like to make big news. And anything that involves a big game, we think it’s big news. “The Silent Swan”, Praenaris’ narrative adventure, in which the scenarios make you feel mystery, legend, and an immersive setting, will have a physical edition for PS5 in 2023.”

On the other hand, if you want to play The Silent Swan on your PC, you will need to ensure that your system has a capable processor, such as the Intel Core i7 8700K or the AMD Ryzen 7 1700X. Additionally, a minimum of 8 GB RAM is also necessary. In terms of graphics, the game recommends either the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated VRAM or the AMD Radeon RX 570 with the same VRAM capacity.

Lastly, you need to make sure you have at least 16 GB of available storage space to accommodate the game and any additional files or updates.

By introducing the concept of openness to urban environments on a larger scale, ‘The Silent Swan’ redefines the boundaries of exploration and storytelling in the gaming world. Players are encouraged to unravel the mysteries of their surroundings in the game, discover hidden secrets, and embark on a deeply personal and introspective adventure.