Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s New June 2022 Update Brings Changes to Maps and Gameplay

Anytime you’re willing to enjoy a decent portion of online first-person shooter, choosing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) is one of the best decisions you can make. The game is a ton of fun also because it’s a recognized esport that gathers many gamers from all over the world to compete for top prizes.

Valve once again brings an interesting update for CS: GO, one that landed yesterday (June 15), according to the famous game’s blog. That’s where you can also see the release notes, and we’ll gladly be mentioning some of them below.

Changes for 5 maps

5 out of the 7 maps of CS: GO are receiving some changes along with the new update: Ancient, Inferno, Vertigo, Cache, and Vineyard.

The Ancient map of the game is getting the most changes, and here they are, as the blog post reveals:

Blocked one sidepath exit towards the A site, while the remaining exit was widened

Smoothed out ground outside of “cave” down towards B ramp

Blocked the archeological dig inside of “cave”

the cravestack was removed outside the “cave” location

Fixed pixelgap from inside “cave” towards T mid

Smoothed out corners from the “donut” room

Added additional cover close to pillar on B

Some visual glitches when looking out towards mid from “donut” room were fixed

Reduced wallbang damage through scaffolding at B site

Boosted light that was emitted from candles and lanterns

Fixed bugs causing ground clipping in mid that were causing players to go airborne a bit

The gameplay has also been through some changes as now players can benefit from the magazine of M4A1-S getting its size reduced to 20 bullets, while 80 are in reserve.

CS: GO remains available for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, macOS, Linux, and Classic Mac OS. You can grab the game from Steam for FREE!