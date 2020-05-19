Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS 1.16.0.f1096 Update – New Critical Pass 14 Event!

There was a time when mobile games were frowned upon, but things have changed during these past couple of years. Thanks to the powerful hardware that smartphone companies are equipping on their flagship devices, developers have been able to take the graphics and performances of mobile games to the next level. Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS is the perfect example of that.

Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS 1.16.0.f1096 Update

We have some amazing news to share with fans of Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS. The Android version of the mobile game has been updated earlier this morning with a brand-new release. The latest update available for the popular mobile game sports the 1.16.0.f1096 version number and it introduces a handful of improvements that are enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

System Requirements

The new update measures in at 76.93MB and since it is available via OTA (over the air) channels, then the only thing that Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS fans need to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

The update is targeting smartphones that are running on Android 9.0 Pie. Fortunately, it can also be installed on older smartphones since it requires a minimum of Android 4.4 KitKat operating system in order to run.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the new update for Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS introduces a bundle of improvements that are designed to take the mobile game’s performances to the next level. Check them out below:

Improved bullet tracers

Improved damage indicators

Improved spawn timer in Team Death Match

NEW EVENT: Critical Pass 14 and a new event coming soon!

Final Words

From the looks of it, this is a major update that everyone who enjoys playing the mobile game should download ASAP. The most important feature that the update introduces is the addition of the Critical Pass 14 event.