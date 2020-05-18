Telegram Celebrates 400 Million Active Users with a New 6.1.1 Update

There are lots of amazing chatting apps that make it easier for users to keep in touch with their friends and family members. However, no one does it better than Telegram. The latter is a highly popular app that is renowned for providing users with access to the best security systems available for Android and iOS. You can rest assured knowing that all your conversations are end-to-end encrypted when using Telegram.

The reason why we are talking about Telegram today is because the app has just been updated. The new update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and it spots the 6.1.1 version number. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check everything there is to know about the update and all the “goodies” that it introduces.

Telegram 6.1.1 Update

As previously noted, the new update is rolling out via OTA channels. Therefore, the only thing that Telegram fans are required to do is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and wait for the update to pop up in their notification panels. It’s that simple!

What’s New?

The chatting app has reached the impressive number of 400 million active users. This is a massive milestone and the developers want to celebrate the event by providing users with a bundle of exciting features. Not just that, but the update is also introducing a €400,000 contest for educational tests. Check out the patch notes below:

Fully redesigned attachment menu with animated icons.

20,000+ stickers from professional artists are now available in the updated sticker panel.

Added explanations and timers for quiz questions.

€400,000 contest for educational tests. Use @QuizBot to create an educational quiz to participate.

Added support for Covid19-related PSA.

Highlight Telegram Features

Now that we have checked out the latest update for Telegram, let’s also take a look at the top features that it has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

FAST: Telegram is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device, and will be securely stored in the Telegram cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.

PRIVATE: We take your privacy seriously and will never give third parties access to your data.