Zoom 5.0.24973.0517 Update – Enhancing Video Call Security and More

We are living in strange times and people are now relying more on group chatting and video calling apps more than ever. Zoom became the “go-to” chatting app when the global pandemic started and its userbase skyrocketed to tens of millions of people in less than a week. This puts the developers who are in charge of Zoom under immense pressure to improve the performances and reliability of the app. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that Zoom is updated on a regular basis.

As previously noted, Zoom’s developers are continually releasing software updates for the chatting app. This is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that a brand-new release that sports the 5.0.24973.0517 version number is now rolling out.

Zoom 5.0.24973.0517 Update

If you want to access the latest 5.0.24973.0517 update for Zoom, then you should be pleased to know that the update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels to all Android-powered smartphones. This means that the only thing that Zoom fans are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to the internet.

What’s New?

Even though Zoom is the default chatting and video calling app of many companies, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Zoom is perfect. In fact, it recently came to light that Zoom has security issues that allow users to “crash” video meetings. Fortunately, the new update is fixing the problem. Check out the patch notes below:

Enhanced privacy design in contact details and user profile page

Sharing third-party files have been re-enabled in meeting/webinar

Minor bug fixes

Conclusion

The conclusion for the latest Zoom update is that this is a high-priority release. Therefore, we are advising everyone who uses the app on their Android-powered smartphone to access the new update as soon as possible.