December Launch: Nubia Z50 Powered By Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Nubia has made the announcement that its response to newly released Android smartphones like the Motorola Moto X40 will be released prior to the year 2022 coming to a close. Additionally, the original equipment manufacturer is aiming for rumored devices like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra with upgraded rear camera technology for the upcoming Z50. In addition to this, it is said to have RAM and internal storage specifications that are on par with its newly developed high-end silicon.

A next-generation flagship Android smartphone from Nubia will be released on a date that is surprisingly sooner than expected. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has also disclosed that this device will compete with the Xiaomi 13 and iQOO 11 series by utilizing cutting-edge LPDDR5X RAM and storage that adheres to the most recent UFS 4.0 specification. Despite the fact that the Z40 Pro served as its predecessor, the device appears to be called the Z50.

A few upcoming smart phones that are linked to comparable premium internals are rumored to release with the highest-end 1-inch main rear cameras that are accessible to smartphones. These devices are expected to be released in the near future. Despite Nubia’s promises that its “new proprietary optical system,” which could result in a better 35mm lens than the one in the Z40 Pro, can collect more light than those exceptionally large sensors, the company has not verified that the Z50 will be one of them.

As a result, it’s possible that Nubia did this as a way to make up for the fact that the Z50 doesn’t have one. It is possible that this will be confirmed or denied during its launch event, which is now officially scheduled to take place just a few days after the launch event for the Motorola Moto X40, which is scheduled to take place on December 19, 2022.