Dell XPS 13 Plus Receives an Incredible $750 Discount

The Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop, a device that came out last year in January, carries some pretty powerful hardware. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, providing excellent multitasking capabilities and a speed of up to 5.00 GHz.

Running on Windows 11 Home, the XPS 13 Plus offers a user-friendly and secure operating system that supports the latest features and enhancements that Microsoft has to offer. As for the graphics part, the laptop is also equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU. With 16GB of LPDDR5 memory running at 6000 MHz in dual-channel mode, the XPS 13 Plus can ensure fast and responsive multitasking.

If you’re eager to get your hands on the XPS 13 Plus laptop from Dell, now you have another strong reason for doing so: the laptop has received a significant discount!

Dell XPS 13 Plus is heavily discounted at Best Buy

XDA has spotted the fantastic discount in question that brings the price of the XPS 13 Plus down to $1,100. That means a price cut of $750 from the product’s usual price, and you can benefit from the offer from Best Buy.

The XPS 13 Plus boasts an all-aluminum construction that not only looks sleek but also keeps it lightweight at only 2.77 pounds. The attention to detail continues inside the laptop with a stylish keyboard, capacitive function keys, as well as a borderless touchpad with haptic feedback. It’s true that the 720p webcam and battery life could be improved, however, but the overall experience remains great.

If you’re in need of a versatile laptop that can handle numerous tasks, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is a pretty good choice. It’s true that the laptop is not suitable for gaming, however, but you just can’t have them all in life.

When it comes to storage options, the XPS 13 Plus comes with a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive, providing enough space for the user’s files. The SSD also ensures quick boot times and rapid loading of applications.