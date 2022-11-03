Demon Slayer: All You Need To Know About Season 3

Season 3 of “Demon Slayer” is on the way, and we know a little bit about what to expect from it because it has a name: the “Swordsmith Village Arc.”

The first clip gives us a taste of the terrifying bad guys Tanjiro will face off against. Further, we speculate on the potential release date for season 3 of Demon Slayer and the chapters of the manga that might be adapted for the show. You may also check out the cast roster and see how the Entertainment District will play into the upcoming story arc. This comprehensive guide to Season 3 of “Demon Slayer” has it all.

Nothing is certain just yet, but season 3 of Demon Slayer should premiere sometime in the next year, perhaps around the middle of 2023. We thought it was possible that Fall 2022 might be the time, but in the age of COVID, that seems unlikely, and there have been no subsequent announcements to the contrary.

However, Ufotable is reliable in the quality of its output. The first season of Demon Slayer premiered in the fall of 2019, then in the fall of 2020, the Mugen Train film released in Japan. Television transmission of the Mugen Train recap arc from Demon Slayer began in the fall of 2021. This Fall should mark the end of Demon Slayer’s run of consecutive premieres, but if anyone can pull off the impossible, it’s Ufotable.

The new teaser shows footage, so filming must be going well, but there’s still no word on a release date. Fall 2022 is a possibility, although at this point in time, 2023 seems far more realistic.

The first trailer for the upcoming third season of “Demon Slayer” features footage from Swordsmith Village. The first trailer for season 3 of Demon Slayer has recently been released. Regrettably, most of it is just a review of what has already happened.

A new sword is being created at the Swordsmith Village, and the Love and Mist Hashira are shown individually in the sizzle reel.