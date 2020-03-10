Discord 12.5 Beta Update for Android Brings Major Improvements and Bug Fixes

Discord is such a popular chatting app that is considered to be a “must-have app” for all gamers. For those who are unfamiliar with Discord, they should know that this is a powerful app that makes it much easier for people to communicate with each other via voice calls and messages. What makes Discord stand out is the fact that it caters mostly to gaming communities and having Discord installed is more than often a requirement in order to join the best gaming guilds.

Discord 12.5 Beta Update

If you are a fan of Discord, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the app have published a new update that comes with lots of improvements. The update sports the 12.5 beta version number and even though it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels, the update is exclusive to Discord fans who are enrolled in the beta program. Luckily, Discord’s developers are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the beta program.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the latest update for Discord comes with a bunch of high-priority improvements. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out the patch notes.

Improvements

Added some fancy new notifications for when you are receiving direct calls.

The Nitro and Boosting screens got a fresh coat of paint.

Toss a coin to your discord server: You can now buy boosts!

Bug Fixes

There were some issues with audio not coming out of Bluetooth or wired headsets that should be addressed now. Let us know!

You can control output volume again for each call participant by clicking on a user in a voice channel!

Top Discord Features

Now that we have presented the latest update for Discord, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the app has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

* Live text, voice, and video chat

Message, call, and chat with your friends in real-time for all your gaming needs: everything from coordinating play sessions for Apex Legends to discussing League of Legends game meta, and organizing CS:GO team events to meming about Hearthstone. You can even upload your own images and GIFs.

* Private and public messaging

Whether you’re making a chat server for your personal Fortnite squad or a big online Dota 2 coaching community, Discord’s got you covered. DM friends 1-on-1, group chat in a secret invite-only clan, or even start a public channel that anyone can join. You can participate in as many servers as you like!

* Instant invite links for chat servers

Inviting friends to talk is as simple as copy/pasting a link. Once your teammates open your unique server link, they’ll instantly be added to your voice or text chat group so you can immediately start playing games, organizing World of Warcraft raids, and trash talking your Rocket League buddies.

* Server tools and member roles

Discord is full of tools to help you organize your guilds however you like. Tidy up conversations by adding topic-based channels within each server, and assign roles to members if you want to give them special permissions or mod powers. You can also sort specific clan members into groups that you can message all at once with a single tag.

* Community management

Groups of all sizes thrive on Discord. In fact, we’re the preferred communication app of game developers, Reddit communities, Twitch streamers, YouTube content creators, and countless other gaming-related interest groups to post news, polls, giveaways, and discussion topics for their thousands of followers.