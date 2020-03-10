Need for Speed: No Limits 4.3.4 Update Introduces The Bloodfangs Crew and New Cars

If you like playing Need for Speed: No Limits on your Android-powered smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the highly popular mobile game have announced a new update that comes with new cars, fresh content and bug fixes. The update is available to download via over the air channels and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about the improvements that it brings.

Need for Speed: No Limits 4.3.4 Update

As previously noted, the new update for Need for Speed: No Limits is rolling out via over the air channels. This means that the only thing that Need for Speed: No Limits fans need to do in order to be eligible to access the update and the improvements that it brings is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Now, let’s see what are the “goodies” that the update brings.

What’s New?

The new update for Need for Speed: No Limits introduces a brand-new crew called The Bloodfangs. This crew comes from the Blackridge area and it kicks off the newest chapter of the NFSNL Campaign. Competing against the new crew is going to be fun but more importantly, winning races against The Bloodfangs is going to award new cars. Check them out below.

Race to bring the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 to your garage

Earn the Honda S2000 in a new Breakout event

Discover new events added to the ever-expanding flashback list

Final Words

The new update for Need for Speed: No Limits is a great addition to the mobile game and there is no doubt about that. Players now have a new reason to log in and improve their racing skills so that they can take on The Bloodfangs and win amazing rewards.