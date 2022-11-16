GTA Online Allows Players to Get $500,000 In-Game Cash for FREE

If making $500,000 in real life sure is a tough challenge, Rockstar will give that amount for free in the virtual world of GTA Online. Players can benefit a lot from having that kind of in-game money, as they can use it to buy real estate, cars, and so on.

Signing up for GTA+ via PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S will give you access to the half-a-million-dollar in-game cash, according to Gaming Bible.

But the good news is far from over! Hoping into the GTA+ program will provide you access to other bonuses as well, such as clothing, properties, Member-only Shark Cash Cards, vehicles, and so on.

Monthly fee: $5.99

Being part of the GTA+ program demands a monthly fee from you of $5.99, and this time we’re talking about real money!

Rockstar will add another major update to GTA 5 soon – the December 2022 update. There are lots of speculations and rumors about what it might contain, and you can check out our previous article.

GTA 5 remains a worldwide phenomenon, and you can check out part of its description from the Steam page:

“When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.”

Hopefully, the giveaway of $500,000 in-game cash will also become available for fans who prefer playing GTA Online on their PC. Rockstar frequently brings updates to the notorious game, including its online mode (aka GTA Online).

Who can possibly say ‘no’ to free money? Rockstar seems to know that lesson very well, although its offer consists of only in-game virtual money.