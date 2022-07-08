Discord: Talk, Chat & Hang Out 126.19 – Stable APK Brings Improvements

Discord, the favorite platform of about 150 million gamers out there, is once again going through some important changes. The 126.19 – Stable APK just came out via APKMirror, and you’re free to grab it ASAP if that’s your wish!

The new update brings both improvements and bug fixes for the app, which means that the best way to find out exactly what those changes are is to simply hit the download button!

However, in a recent tweet published yesterday, July 7, Discord announced that it had added features such as adjustable text-to-speech speed, improved keyboard navigation, role color display options for getting better server readability, and more.

Discord should be accessible to everyone. That's why we've worked with our community to add requested features such as – improved keyboard navigation

– adjustable text-to-speech speed

– role color display options for better server readability

+ more @ https://t.co/hOtOvmrQod pic.twitter.com/o1abUz2lRV — Discord (@discord) July 7, 2022

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Discord is talking about the same update as the 126.19 – Stable APK, but that might be an even better reason to reach out to the latest update of the app as fast as you can.

Android 5 is enough to download the 126.19 – Stable APK

If you want to get your hands on the 126.19 – Stable APK via APKMirror, it will be enough for you if your phone is running on the Android 5.0 Lollipop OS. Of course, that is nothing more than just a formal demand, so there’s no need to worry. Pretty much anybody should match the requirement nowadays.

There’s a single download variant up for grabs – a single APK file built on a universal architecture. There aren’t any bundles around so far.

Before you proceed with the download of the 126.19 – Stable APK for Discord via APKMirror, it’s recommended that you also take a peek at the FAQ section.

Discord offers users the chance to meet, discuss in various ways, and share files with one another. You can share text and voice messages, as well as communicate via video chat if that’s what you want.

Feel free to tell us if you’re satisfied with what the new update has to bring for Discord!