Tablet Comparison: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Vs Asus Google Nexus 7

Tablet head-to-head comparison between the Asus Google Nexus 7 (2013) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, including differences, advantages, and disadvantages, as well as all technical data. Which one is preferable?

Display & Design

Asus Google Nexus 7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have quite distinct displays, from their specs to the way they look.

7.0 inches, LED-backlit IPS LCD with 1200 x 1920 pixels resolution and 323 ppi density on Asus Google Nexus 7. 8.7 inches TFT LCD display with 800 x 1340 pixels and 179 PPI density are available on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite display.

The displays of Nexus and Samsung’s tablets are vastly different. While the Samsung tablet offers a much larger display with a better screen-to-body ratio (5:3 ratio versus 16:10 ratio), in terms of resolution Google Nexus is the definitive winner.

When it comes to color options, you should know that the Nexus 7 won’t offer any alternatives, as the tablet is only available in black. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab A7 allows you to choose between gray and silver.

Software

Given the fact that the Asus Google Nexus 7, its software might be a bit outdated compared to more recent tablets. The Nexus came with Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean) out of the box, and it is upgradable up to 6.0 Marshmallow.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite came out back in 2017, and it can be upgraded up to Android 11 and One UI 3.1, providing an advantage compared to the Google Nexus.

In terms of power, Asus Google Nexus 7 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro while the Galaxy Tab is powered by the Mediatek MT8768T Helio P22T. Translated to CPU, Nexus has a Quad-core 1.5 GHz Krait while Samsung comes with Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53).

Battery

Both tablets come with non-removable batteries, but the Samsung one is the clear winner. Google Nexus has a Li-Ion 3950 mAh battery and Qi wireless charging, while the Galaxy Tab comes with a Li-Po 5100 mAh battery that offers Fast charging 15W.