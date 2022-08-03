Firefox Fast & Private Browser 103.2.0 APK Brings Important Fixes

Mozilla remains one of the most trusted web browsers out there, even when it comes to mobile devices. Even so, you know what they say that there’s no such thing as perfection, and the fans demand one issue or another to get fixed from time to time.

As a result, Mozilla is keen to satisfy its numerous users. The 103.2.0 update is now up for grabs via APKMirror, the place where you can find tons of safe and free APKs for your favorite apps and games every day.

What’s new

Firefox Fast & Private Browser 103.2.0 APK brings a series of nice fixes for mobile users, and you should surely take a look at the change log:

Fixed a crash that involved resizing the Firefox window or split screen

The app no longer crashes when devices running on Android 12 open the keyboard

Video content is no longer being played upside down on some devices

Apart from being a capable browser, there are other reasons as well to use Mozilla Firefox. Here’s what a part of the app’s description via the App Store:

“When you use Firefox, you’re helping support Mozilla, which is backed by a non-profit foundation whose mission is to ensure the internet remains a global public resource, open and accessible to everyone. We know there are a lot of choices out there, some of them produced by huge tech companies, but in choosing Firefox you’re joining a unique community that’s actively helping to diversify the way people experience the internet.”

In case you don’t like what Mozilla Firefox has to offer, there are plenty of other capable browsers out there that can be seen as good alternatives: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Opera, Brave, and a lot more. However, the fastest option arguably remains the built-in app for Android phones: Google Chrome.