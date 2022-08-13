Discord: Talk, Chat & Hang Out 140.11 – Beta APK Brings New Improvements

You might be a gamer who wants to use his passion to meet other people who are interested in the same thing. You might be a curios fellow who wants to try out a powerful social platform. You just might be willing to meet new people, regardless of their attitude towards gaming.

In all cases, you can gladfully give Discord a try. You probably already have heard about it, and most of its users are satisfied with what it has to offer. The 140.11 Beta update has now become available for download, and you should definitely not hesitate in grabbing it!

What’s new

Downloading and installing Discord: Talk, Chat & Hang Out 140.11 will grant you some bug fixes and improvements for the app.

There’s a single download version available, and it comes in the form of a bundle APK of 8 splits. All Android versions released in recent years are compatible, so there’s no use worrying about that. The last compatible version is Android 5. No offense intended to anyone, but you’ll most probably have to invent the time machine and travel way back in time if you want to find a person who’s still using that version of the Android OS! Android 5 was released 8 years ago.

If you’re willing to learn even more about Discord, check out what the Google Play Store description has to say:

“DISCORD IS WHERE YOU CAN MAKE A HOME FOR YOUR COMMUNITIES AND FRIENDS. WHERE YOU CAN STAY CLOSE AND HAVE FUN OVER TEXT, VOICE, AND VIDEO CHAT. WHETHER YOU’RE PART OF A SCHOOL CLUB, A GAMING GROUP, A WORLDWIDE ART COMMUNITY, OR JUST A HANDFUL OF FRIENDS WHO WANT TO SPEND TIME TOGETHER, DISCORD MAKES IT EASY TO TALK EVERY DAY, AND HANG OUT MORE OFTEN.”

Except for the availability for Android, you can also run Discord on Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Linux, and also directly via web browsers.