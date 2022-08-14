NBA 2K22 MyTEAM: Old Super Packs Make A Comeback

Though NBA 2K22 Season 9 is winding down, it’s keeping gamers interested with all new Agendas.

In addition, we also know that every single one of the past Super Packs will be available again in the Pack Market, expanding your chances of acquiring new cards.

Season 9 Super Packs for NBA 2K22 MyTEAM

Super Packs have always been a part of NBA 2K, and Season 9 of MyTEAM is no exception.

The MyTEAM Pack Market is stocked to the brim with Super Packs from prior seasons’ releases this year. Let’s check out the options you have available to you.

It’s been a while since NBA 2K22 MyTEAM’s first season, and now that the best cards you can get are Pink Diamonds, we wouldn’t recommend spending money on any “Call To Ball” Packs.

The cost of the 10-Pack Box is 99K VC, the cost of the 20-Pack Box is 198K VC, and the cost of a single pack is 11,250 VC.

In Season 9, you may get these Super Packs:

Season 1: Call To Ball

Season 2: Build Your Empire

Season 3: Iced Out Super Packs

Season 4: Hunt 4 Glory

Season 5: Power Within

Season 6: Zero Gravity

Season 7: Return Of Heroes

Season 8: Best of MyTEAM Super Packs

Key Code for Season 9’s First Locker

You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to get a Locker Code for NBA 2K22 MyTEAM, which came at a time when things were slowing down.

Before it’s too late, use this Locker Code to get a free End Game or Invincible Deluxe Pack.

Get a shot at some spectacular Invincible or End Game cards with the NBA 2K22 MyTEAM Locker Code: THANK-YOU-MyTEAM-COMMUNITY.

As of Tuesday, August 19, 2022, this code will no longer work.

MyTEAM Confidential, Week 1 of Season 9

Here’s some fantastic news for NBA 2K22: The big news for MyTEAM participants is that the first week of Limited has here, and the grand prize is End Game Carmelo Anthony.

Because of the limitations on your starting lineup, your club will look how it did in NBA 2K22’s first season.