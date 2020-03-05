Dr. Mario World 1.3.0 Update – New Daily Boosters, Boomerang Item and More!

Nintendo is known for making some of the world’s best games and Dr. Mario World is the perfect example of that. Dr. Mario World is a mobile game that is available both on Android and iOS. What makes this game stand out is the fact that it challenges players to complete difficult puzzles where they need to match capsules with viruses and make them disappear. The game is fun to play and to make things even better, Dr. Mario World is updated on a regular basis with new levels and features.

Dr. Mario World 1.3.0 Update

The reason why Dr. Mario World is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The update is changing the mobile game’s version number to 1.3.0 and it is available to download via over the air channels.

Therefore, the only thing that Dr. Mario World fans are required to do in order to access the update and all the improvements that it brings is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

New Features

The question that all Dr. Mario World fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Fans of the mobile game should be pleased to find out that the latest 1.3.0 update introduces a bunch of features. Check out the patch notes below.

Added a Daily Booster stage that can be played every day.

Added a useful stage mode item, the boomerang.

Adjusted the number of diamonds required for some items.

Fixed bugs.

Made other minor adjustments.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the “goodies” that Dr. Mario World’s latest update introduces, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the game offers as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

■ Use your puzzle skills to eliminate pesky viruses!

• Match capsules with viruses and watch them disappear! Simply match three objects of the same color vertically or horizontally to clear them.

• Luckily, Dr. Mario and friends have virus-busting skills, and you can use leftover half-capsules to strategically zero in on especially meddlesome viruses.

• Take your time, because each puzzling configuration of viruses must be cleared using a limited number of capsules. Keep calm to plan your approach, and you’ll rid Dr. Mario’s world of viruses in no time!

■ Paging Dr. Mario!

• A colorful cast of viruses has Dr. Mario’s world in a panic! Dr. Mario and friends have put on lab coats and grabbed capsules! Now they’re ready to eliminate those unruly viruses.

• Dr. Mario isn’t the only one on call—Dr. Peach, Dr. Bowser, and others are on duty. Staff up with assistants like Goomba, Koopa Troopa, and Buzzy Beetle to help your doctors out with additional skills.

• Doctors and assistants have various virus-busting skills, so experiment to find a combination that suits your style and pace.

• Hundreds of stages over many different worlds are ready for you to save! New worlds, new doctors, and more will be delivered on a regular basis.

■ Play together with friends and family around the world!

• You’re not in this alone—send and receive stamina-giving hearts to use in stage mode! Then, show off your puzzle-solving progress.

• In versus mode, you can turn up the intensity on your virus-busting by challenging others to a one-on-one showdown—without using hearts!

• Find the right combo of doctor and assistants and aim for victory online to earn battle points and increase your tier!