Telegram X 0.22.5.1305 Beta Update – New Polls Available with Quizzes and Multiple Answers

Telegram X is renowned in the Android and iOS communities for being the world’s safest chatting app. The developers who are in charge of Telegram X are putting a high price on user security and they have equipped the app with high-level encryption systems. What’s great about Telegram X is the fact that it is always improving through new updates that introduce useful features, software tweaks and other improvements.

The reason why Telegram X is making headlines on our website today is because the developers have released a brand-new update. The update is available to download via over the air channels right now and it sports the 0.22.5.1305 beta version number. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the new update.

Telegram X 0.22.5.1305 Beta Update

Telegram X fans should be pleased to find out that a new update is coming their way and that it introduces a bunch of new features. The first thing that Telegram X fans will notice after installing the new update is the “Polls” feature. Polls is a cool and interactive feature that is equipped with multiple answers, visible quotes and quizzes.

The update also introduces Channel Discussions, Chats Archive and Seamless web login. Although, the most useful feature that the new update introduces is the improved control over who gets to see the user’s phone number. Telegram X fans will now be able to add people to their contacts list without needing to use a phone number.

Top Features

Let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the chatting app offers, as listed on the official Google Play Store description.

Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices. Over 200 million active users in four years.

FAST: Telegram X is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device and will be securely stored in the Telegram X cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram X, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram X is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram X has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram X is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram X is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.