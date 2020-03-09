Dr. Mario World 1.3.1 Update – New “Daily Booster” Stage

We reported last week that Nintendo’s highly popular Dr. Mario has received a new update that introduced a bunch of new features and improvements. Well, it looks like Nintendo is not finished enhancing the gameplay of Dr. Mario World. The reason why we are saying that is because Nintendo has published a new update that is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. With that said, let’s go ahead and take a look at all the improvements that the new update introduces

Dr. Mario World 1.3.1 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new Dr. Mario World update is the fact that it sports the 1.3.1 version number and that it is rolling out via over the air channels. This means that all Dr. Mario World fans who keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi are eligible to access the update and all the improvements that it brings.

The highlight of the new update is the fact that it introduces a Daily Booster stage. This is a new level that can be played every day by Dr. Mario World fans who are looking for new challenges. To make things even better, the update also introduces a new item called the boomerang. The new item is available only in the Daily Booster stage.

The APK Alternative

We also want to not that eager fans of the mobile game can manually download and install the update in order to avoid having to wait for it to arrive via over the air channels. This can be done by downloading and installing the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the “goodies” that Dr. Mario World’s latest update introduces, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the game offers as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

■ Use your puzzle skills to eliminate pesky viruses!

• Match capsules with viruses and watch them disappear! Simply match three objects of the same color vertically or horizontally to clear them.

• Luckily, Dr. Mario and friends have virus-busting skills, and you can use leftover half-capsules to strategically zero in on especially meddlesome viruses.

• Take your time, because each puzzling configuration of viruses must be cleared using a limited number of capsules. Keep calm to plan your approach, and you’ll rid Dr. Mario’s world of viruses in no time!

■ Paging Dr. Mario!

• A colorful cast of viruses has Dr. Mario’s world in a panic! Dr. Mario and friends have put on lab coats and grabbed capsules! Now they’re ready to eliminate those unruly viruses.

• Dr. Mario isn’t the only one on call—Dr. Peach, Dr. Bowser, and others are on duty. Staff up with assistants like Goomba, Koopa Troopa, and Buzzy Beetle to help your doctors out with additional skills.

• Doctors and assistants have various virus-busting skills, so experiment to find a combination that suits your style and pace.

• Hundreds of stages over many different worlds are ready for you to save! New worlds, new doctors, and more will be delivered on a regular basis.

■ Play together with friends and family around the world!

• You’re not in this alone—send and receive stamina-giving hearts to use in stage mode! Then, show off your puzzle-solving progress.

• In versus mode, you can turn up the intensity on your virus-busting by challenging others to a one-on-one showdown—without using hearts!

• Find the right combo of doctor and assistants and aim for victory online to earn battle points and increase your tier!