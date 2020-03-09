Viber 12.5.0.11 Update – Muting Busy Chats Has Never Been Easier!

Do you enjoy using Viber to communicate with your friends and family members? If that is the case, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the chatting app have published a brand-new update and it is rolling out via Viber’s official over the air channels. The update is changing Viber’s version number to 12.5.0.11 and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Viber 12.5.0.11 Update

As previously noted, the latest update for Viber sports the 12.5.0.11 version number and it is available to download via the app’s over the air channels. This means that the only thing that Viber fans are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and to pay attention to their notifications panel.

What’s New?

The new update for Viber comes with a bunch of improvements that fans are going to love. First off, the chat animations will now run smoother and the start-up time of the app will be faster. Although, this is not the best thing about the new update. What makes the new release stand out is the fact that it gives users the option to mute busy chats.

