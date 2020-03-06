UC Browser Turbo 1.8.9.900 Update – Enhanced Downloads and Video Playback

UC Browser Turbo is a fast mobile browser that makes itself stand out by giving users access to a plethora of useful features. Although, the best thing about using UC Browser Turbo is the fact that you will receive access to a constant stream of updates that introduce improvements and new features. In fact, a brand-new update has just been released for UC Browser Turbo and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

UC Browser Turbo 1.8.9.900 Update

If you enjoy using UC Browser Turbo on your smartphone, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network throughout the day. The reason why we are saying that is because a new update that sports the 1.8.9.900 version number is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels to all users. Now, let’s see what are the goodies that the update introduces.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the latest update for UC Browser Turbo focuses on improving and enhancing the video playback in the background. Therefore, watching entertaining videos via UC Browser Turbo is going to be a much smoother experience after installing the new update. We also want to highlight the fact that the update improves the download performances by fixing a major software issue.

Top Features

Now that we have covered the latest update for UC Browser Turbo, let’s go ahead and see what are the top features that the mobile browser has to offer.

Minimalist Design

No news flow, no push message, simple but smart design brings you a clean and convenient browsing experience.

Fast Video Download

Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. By setting high download threads, your download speed may enhance a lot.

Free Cloud Acceleration

Free cloud acceleration helps you visit websites and watch videos around the world anytime, anywhere.

Private Space

Users enable to hide downloaded online videos or files and encrypt with password, creating a privately-owned space.

Data Saving

UC Browser Turbo helps you use less mobile data to control your data budget. Whether you’re downloading or browsing, UC Turbo always saves 90% data.

Useful Tools Kit

With a series of tools like status downloader, network speed test, image search, you just need to open UC Turbo to own them.

Switch Tab on Toolbar

It is a special feature that can save you time and give you smooth browsing. Just move your finger on the toolbar, tabs can be switched quickly. Open and Delete options are added now!

Secure Browsing

Incognito mode helps you to browse in private. Your browsing history will not be recorded in this mode.

Ad Block

Ad Block function blocks different forms of ads that effect your browsing experience. Also, you can mark them manually to block ads with the same style in the future.

Video playing in Background

It supports one-tab to make video play in the background, even with incognito mode. You can listen to your videos when you do other things.

Personalized Wallpaper HD

Set your favorite photos on your phone as wallpapers and share them to a social platform with one click.

Homepage Customizable

You can decide on your own homepage. Add your favorite sites to homepage from Bookmarks (add sites to Bookmarks first), or delete all built-in sites to have a blank homepage. You can also set your own picture as a unique wallpaper. It’s all up to you.

Watch Video Offline

Download your favorite videos in advance so that you can watch them anywhere or anytime as you wish, even in a situation without any network.

Support Multi-language

Multi-language customized for you. Choose the language that suits you to achieve barrier-free browsing.

Night Mode

Night mode is more eye-friendly and allows you to browse more comfortably at night.