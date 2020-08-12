UC Browser 60.0.2973.54343 Beta Update – Upgrading to Chromium 84 for Faster Performances

A brand-new update that sports the 60.0.2973.54343 version number is now rolling out for UC Browser and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Before we get into it, we want to mention that the update is available in the form of beta and therefore, all UC Browser fans who want to get the update are required to enroll in the beta program.

UC Browser 60.0.2973.54343 Beta Update

As previously noted, the new update is exclusive to beta users. On the bright side of things, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is allowed to join the program. The only requirement is to provide reliable feedback in case something goes wrong such as a bug or glitch. Fortunately, this rarely happens.

What’s New?

The new update for UC Browser is a high-priority release. The reason why we are saying that is because the update is taking the software performances of the mobile browser to the next level by upgrading to Chromium 84. That’s not all. The update also come with a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks that are improving the overall software stability.

Top Features

Here are the features that make UC Browser one of the most downloaded apps in the world:

★ Variety of Stickers & Share with Friends: We added a new page channel of video status and stickers for you. There are massive stickers and popular stickers that you can share with you friends on social network.

★ Upgraded Web Browsing Experience: The most recent version uses our unique self-developed U4 engine that performs 20% improvement in web connection, standard support, video watching experience, personal information security, stability, and storage management in comparison with our last version.

★ Small Window Mode: Our small window mode enables the video window to be moved apart from the webpage, and hanged on screen top, while you expect to chat with friends, shop online or participate in other activities without video watch interruption.

★Fast Downloads: Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. If any disconnection or interruption occurs, UC Browser can continue downloading from breakpoint. By accelerating downloading process, it saves you time for downloadable files.

★Cricket Card Feature: UC Browser adds special Cricket feature for Cricket fans. Most updated Cricket match live, scores and related information can easily be searched.

★Data Saving: UC Browser compresses data, speeds up navigation and helps you save a lot of celluar data traffic. The more you browse, the more data you can save with UC Browser.

★Ad Block: Ad block functionality blocks different forms of ads that affect your browse experience. It helps you visit webpages Ad-Free on your android devices, no more pop-up banner ads.

★Videos for all tastes: UC Browser allows you to watch movie and TV series. The menu categorizes videos in different tastes: humor, clips, girls, anime, trailers, or even war films.

★Facebook Mode: This unique feature speeds up Facebook regardless of your network condition. UC Browser always finds the way to increase your network speed.

★Night Mode: Switch to night mode on UC Browser to read more comfortably at night.