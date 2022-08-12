Dragon Ball FighterZ: Watch Trailer for New Super Saiyan God Goku Mod

The Super Saiyan God form was an insanely powerful phase when it was first introduced in Dragon Ball during the Battle of Gods movie in 2013. When Goku achieved it, he was tremendously stronger than he ever was before. The power of a regular Super Saiyan with gold hair paled by comparison with the one of a Super Saiyan God.

Goku had to learn from the Eternal Dragon how to give birth to a Super Saiyan God: five Super Saiyans needed to join hands in order to make it happen. Only after that was Goku able to compete with God of Destruction Beerus, who wanted to obliterate the Earth.

Super Saiyan God Goku looks better than ever in a new mod

Modder RCBurritto came up with his own version of Goku’s Super Saiyan God transformation. The trailer begins with a speech of the Eternal Dragon, and it shows SSG Goku as he battles Broly, Kalifa, and Beerus.

You can see the mighty Saiyan as he uses the Dragon Fist technique, one that he rarely uses. However, it’s very devastating, and the trailer confirms it:

Not even the classical fusion between Goku and Vegeta wouldn’t be able to compete against a Super Saiyan God. That’s how powerful the latter transformation is.

Dragon Ball FighterZ already contains different versions of Goku, including the Super Saiyan God transformation. Luckily or not, the beloved Saiyan even has more powerful transformations. The most powerful is by far the Ultra Instinct technique, one that keeps being present and even modified during the manga version of Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available to play on plenty of platforms. You can run the game on a PC or the usual consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.