Fortnite x Dragon Ball Crossover: Epic Games Confirms the Release Date

We found out in July that Fortnite will be joining forces with Dragon Ball for a new crossover. The news made the internet go wild, and it’s perfectly understandable. You don’t hear every day about a top-rated battle royale game teaming up with one of the best animes of all time.

It was initially just a rumor that there would be a Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover. But now, Epic Games finally confirms the information via its Twitter account. Therefore, you are free to open the champagne!

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover will arrive on August 16

We have less than a week to wait until we see the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover at work. We’ll surely see Goku, as Dragon Ball without the beloved Saiyan would be like a wedding without a bride. The Eternal Dragon will be somehow included in the game as well, most probably as a reward for those who play well or gather the dragon balls. The Eternal Dragon is known from the anime to be granting any wish to those who collect all seven dragon balls. As for the rest of the details, they’re pretty much anybody’s guess!

According to previous leaks, the mighty Saiyan Prince Vegeta and God of Destruction Beerus will also be joining the crossover along with Goku. Bulma, a good old friend of Goku and the wife of Vegeta, will also join the action somehow. We’re anticipating that the great rivalry between Goku and Vegeta will somehow be present in Fortnite as well. Bulma will most probably showcase her advanced knowledge regarding dragon radars or some other kind of sophisticated gear. As for the role of Beerus, we have no idea what that will be, but maybe you can help us out in the comment section! Either way, each of those characters’ power levels, except for Bulma, is high enough to demolish the Fortnite maps in a split second!

Dragon Ball has a long history that started way back in the 1980s, and it was distributed as animes, movies, as well as a lot of toys, and video games.