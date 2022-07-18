Dragon Ball x Fortnite Crossover: Here Are Three Possible New Skins

Earlier this month, information surfaced online that Epic Games’ famous free-to-play battle royale game Fortnite is making a collaboration to add Dragon Ball characters to its roster of skins.

Twitter user @ShiinaBR brought the big news, and the fans of the game were delighted by the future crossover. The inevitable happened: fans immediately started to speculate about how the crossover would look like – some wanted Gohan and Piccolo to be under the spotlight just like it happened in the latest featured film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, others wanted kid Goku back, and more. But surely you want the truth, and we believe we might have it!

Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus will have skins in Fortnite

The same @ShiinaBR user revealed a few hours ago on Twitter that three out of 4 new Fortnite skins regarding the Dragon Ball collaboration will be of Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus.

CONFIRMED: These are 3 of the 4 upcoming Dragon Ball skins! – Goku

– Vegeta

– Beerus (Thanks to @MidaRado for confirming this!) pic.twitter.com/UvhNMkdsYM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 18, 2022

While the arrival of the two beloved Saiyans was expected by everybody, we can’t say the same about Beerus. The latter is a God of Destruction who tried to destroy the Earth when he was first introduced in Dragon Ball. However, he didn’t want to do it for evil purposes, but only to maintain some sort of balance in the Universe. Later on, Beerus became a trusted ally for Goku and Vegeta.

We’re not sure if Goku and Vegeta will receive skins in the forms that appear in the tweet’s image (Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan Blue, respectively), but we have to admit that it would be fun. However, the more reasonable assumption is that the two Saiyans will be far weaker than how they are in the anime. They normally have the power to destroy entire solar systems without breaking a sweat, and that’s clearly not something that the Fortnite players need to see.