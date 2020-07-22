Dream League Soccer 2020 7.22 Update – Immersive Gameplay and Improved Stability

It’s difficult to make a great sports-themed mobile game because of the touch-screen limitations but didn’t stop the folks who are in charge of Dream League Soccer 2020 from creating one of the best mobile games ever made. If you are a soccer fan, then Dream League Soccer 2020 is the game for you because it puts you right into the heart of the action on the pitch.

Dream League Soccer 2020 features more than 3,500 FIFPro licensed players that you can use to build your dream team and win championships. To top it all off, Dream League Soccer 2020 features full 3D motion-capture player moves that make all matches immersive and fun to play.

Nonetheless, today we are talking about this highly popular mobile game because a brand-new update has been made available for download.

Dream League Soccer 2020 7.22 Update

The latest update for Dream League Soccer 2020 was recently released via OTA (over the air) channels and it sports the 7.22 version number. Since the update is rolling out via OTA channels, then all fans of the mobile game who are keeping their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi are eligible to download it right away. Now, let’s see what are the improvements that the update brings.

What’s New?

Dream League Soccer 2020 fans should be pleased to find out that the latest 7.22 update aims to improve the overall gameplay and user experience. The way that the new update is doing that is by introducing a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks that are making the game’s engine run smoother and faster.

According to the patch notes, the developers who are in charge of Dream League Soccer 2020 are also introducing a handful of bug fixes that are tackling various issues. Even though bugs are annoying, it’s great to see that the developers are fixing them as soon as possible.

The APK Alternative

While the update is rolling out via OTA channels to all Dream League Soccer fans, we want to mention that there is an alternative way to download it.

Fans of the mobile game who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel can always choose to manually download and install it.

This is can be done by downloading the update in the form of APK (Android package kit). APKs are a special type of update format that are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

Top Three Best Features

BUILD YOUR DREAM TEAM

Sign top superstar players such as Luis Suarez & Gareth Bale to create your very own Dream Team! Perfect your style, develop your players and take on any team who stands in your way as you rise through the ranks. Upgrade your stadium with world-class facilities as you make your way to the Legendary Division. Have you got what it takes?

NEW AND IMPROVED GAMEPLAY

The very best Dream League Soccer experience awaits with new animations and improved AI that is revolutionised for the most engaging football experience on mobile. Dream League Soccer 2020 is the perfect soccer package, one which captures the true spirit of the beautiful game.

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS

Feast your eyes on the best-looking Dream League Soccer experience ever! Customize your manager from a host of different options including hairstyles and outfits. Along with our new and improved graphics engine, your dream team has never looked this good!

CONQUER THE WORLD

Dream League Live puts your club against the very best in the world. Work your way through the ranks to prove your team is the greatest and compete in Global Leaderboards and Events for exclusive prizes!