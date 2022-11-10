Elden Ring: Where Are The Ancient Somber Smithing Stones

The Smithing Stones in Elden Ring are easily confused with one another. Besides the regular Smithing Stone and the Somber Smithing Stone, there are also the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone and the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. These may become perplexing if your attention is wandering.

It is already difficult to find other stones, but the dragon-smithing stones of both varieties are nearly impossible to find. In the Interstitial Regions, only eight of these Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones can be found. Elden Ring has made it so that most weapons and armor require multiple steps to acquire.