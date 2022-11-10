Elden Ring: Where Are The Ancient Somber Smithing Stones

The Smithing Stones in Elden Ring are easily confused with one another. Besides the regular Smithing Stone and the Somber Smithing Stone, there are also the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone and the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. These may become perplexing if your attention is wandering.
It is already difficult to find other stones, but the dragon-smithing stones of both varieties are nearly impossible to find. In the Interstitial Regions, only eight of these Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones can be found. Elden Ring has made it so that most weapons and armor require multiple steps to acquire.
- The primary Ancient Stone is notoriously difficult to acquire. To start the White-Faced Varre Questline, you must first visit the Rose Church in Liurnia of the Lakes. He’ll make fun of your lack of a maidenhood, equip you to raid other players’ worlds, and send you on his quest. The Pureblood Knight’s Medal will grant you access to the teleportation to Mohgwyn Palace once his quest is complete. From here, you’ll need to ascend the stairs and continue along the narrow corridor. Navigate the unknown to reach the grace that is waiting for you on the other side. Climb the narrow staircase and head toward the disproportionately large statue. The stone-containing chest will be guarded by a small group of non-playable characters. Defeat or avoid them, and then open the chest at the statue’s feet to get the first Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.
- Three of the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones can be found at the Haligtree. The first two are not hard to acquire, but the third is more challenging. You can get the first one by going to the Prayer Room Site of Grace, which can be accessed via fast travel. Take the door to the north and turn left to leave the building. Walk this way until you reach a flight of stairs descending. Jump on the platform underneath then onto the floor on the left. Just beyond these pillars, to the north, is another large diagonal platform. Try climbing this time, and go through the doorway in the archway ahead of you. Inside is the first smithing stone for this area, which is stored in a chest.
- Come back to the Site of Grace’s Prayer Room and leave through the northern door. Next time you leave a room, as you go out the door, look east down below. The perimeter of this massive building will be marked by a wide walkway. There are a few ways to get to this path, but once you’re there, you should run as far southwest as you can until you come across a body with the Somber Ancient Smithing Stone on it.
- Once Malenia has been vanquished, the final Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in the Haligtree will become available for collection. This is no easy task, but once you’ve vanquished her, you can return to the Unalloyed Gold Needle and relax at the Site of Grace. Miquella’s Needle and a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone will be returned to you when you hand over the needle.
- On the river’s frozen surface in the Holy Snowfield can be found the first Somber Ancient Smithing Stone in the Mountain Peaks of the Giants. The invading Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater, awaits you at the location shown on the map above, so make your way along the river. The 5th smithing stone is for the taking once you’ve defeated her.
- You should then head north until you approach the Apostate Derelict Site of Grace. Get close to the huge sleeping woman, call upon Latenna, and take the Silver Mirrorshield from her. Chat with Latenna nonstop until you have exhausted her wits and obtained the sixth Somber Ancient Smithing Stone.
- These smithing stones are only available to those who have either defeated Maliketh or opened the Crumbling Farum Azula. You should go to the northernmost spot of the Crumbling Farum Azula, which is the roof of the Dragon Temple. To obtain a Somber Ancient Smithing Stone, travel southward past the foes and the dragon that will appear in your path until you approach a gazebo-like structure.
- Visit the Leyndell, Captial of Ash Site of Grace to obtain the eighth and final Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. From here, head West under the stone dragon’s arm until you reach a small opening with a ladder off to the left. Take the ladder up, then the two flights of stairs, and look West over the banister. A huge winged creature carrying an axe will stand guard over a glowing object. When the foe is turned away, move onto the platform underneath the barrier and head to the corpse holding the last Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.