Fortnite ‘Refer A Friend’ Program Has Returned For 2022!

Players can once again sign up for the famous Fortnite “Refer A Friend” program and earn in-game rewards by completing in-game objectives with their friends in 2022.

Fortnite’s special refer a friend program is geared toward attracting new players, so if you want to take part in it, find a friend who has played less than two hours of a basic Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build game playlist in the last 30 days.

Play with friends and earn rewards 🎉 Starting now until Jan 10, 2023, don’t miss a chance to sign-up for our Refer-A-Friend and invite new friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards, including an Outfit! Details here: https://t.co/bfqnT3bj3h pic.twitter.com/yjC9mktTEF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 19, 2022

In case you have a buddy who meets the requirements, here is all the information you’ll need to sign them up for the brand new Fortnite recommend a friend program for 2022, as well as the details on the special awards available to those who participate.

Participating in the new Fortnite recommend a friend program is easy; just follow the instructions below.

The Fortnite Invite a Friend page is right here!

Sign in using your Epic Games account information.

Select playable Fortnite companions and link up with them.

Collaborate on in-game objectives and get rare items as a team.

The Epic Games website for the Refer a Friend program states that players can invite up to five friends who have played less than two hours of a basic Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build game playlist in the previous thirty days.

Then, the team of players and their designated referee can work together to accomplish in-game goals and acquire in-game prizes. Even though players can finish the same assignment several times with different friends, they will only be able to win rewards once.

Complete instructions for all five of the game’s objectives are provided here.

Get a connection

Experience Fortnite with a referee for one game.

Make the top ten with your ref six times out of ten.

Get rid of 45 players using the referee as a weapon.

In order to acquire a special skin, players must accomplish all five objectives and reach level 60 on their own while waiting for their referee to do the same.