Elden Ring: Where To Find All The Ancient Somber Smithing Stones

While it has become almost customary to be able to upgrade your weapons in a Soulsborne game, Elden Ring adds a new spin on this with the Somber Smithing Stone. Many of the game’s powerful spells and enormous weapons can’t be used to their full potential without these rare components.
The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is the most potent of these and one of only eight in existence. Some of the game’s deadliest weapons can’t be upgraded to their full potential without these Somber Dragon Smithing Stones, but getting them is no easy task thanks to FromSoft’s stingy loot system. The locations of every Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in the game are conveniently listed here for your convenience. Stay with us and I’ll tell you where to find them.
- This is one of the easier Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones to find in Elden Ring, and it may be the very first one you come across. Finding the two pieces of the Haligtree Secret Medallion on opposite sides of the map will allow you access to the Consecrated Snowfield area, where you can locate the Inner Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace. Continue westward along the river until you run into an old ally: Anastasia, the Tarnished Eater. Despite her ominous moniker, she’s actually quite easy to deal with. It’s essentially the same fight as the ones in the Smoldering Church and the Corpse-Stench hut. If you manage to knock her out a third time, you’ll be rewarded with the rare and valuable Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.
- The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are both rarer and more commonly found in later parts of Elden Ring than the more common Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones. Long journeys, such as the one at hand, are often associated with them. This Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone cannot be obtained until Latenna’s Quest is finished. The plan is to pick her up from Slumbering Wolf’s Shack in Liurnia and bring her to the Apostate Derelict in the Consecrated Snowfield.
- This Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is more accessible than others of its kind, but it is still only found in the Mohgwyn Palace area, which is rife with deadly foes. The majority of your foes here use bleed attacks of some sort. You must be aware of the status effects used against you if you want to acquire the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. Dynasty Mausoleum’s Grace Point in the Middle is the closest holy ground to this Stone. Go up the steps to a courtyard populated by red Albinaurics and a single Sanguine Noble. Eliminate them one by one and you will have the opportunity to acquire this Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.
- This Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone can only be reached by traveling from the hidden Consecrated Snowfield area, past Miquella’s Haligtree, and into the Elphael region. Caution is advised, as this area is just as dangerous as Mohgwyn Palace. Take the stairs from the Site of Grace Prayer Room to reach a platform above a gazebo. It’s a long way across the yard to the branch you need to hop onto, so let’s jump down and get there. The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is stored in a chest at the very end of the branch.
- Most of Elden Ring’s Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are hidden away in areas only accessible with the Haligtree Medallion. Even though clearing these zones is not required to level up your Somber weapon, it is recommended if you plan on using it. The location of this gloomy ancient dragon smithing stone is similar to the last, but with an interesting twist. You’ll begin at the Site of Grace for Prayers, but you’ll ultimately want to head to the tower that’s closest to you. Traverse the platform and descend onto the walkway below. You have been warned that a Putrid Avatar awaits you. You can find the Stone on a body off to the right, so either kill it or sneak past it.
- The hardest Elden Ring Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone requires you to not only complete the Millicent quest line and explore the entirety of the Haligtree area, but also to vanquish Malenia, Blade of Miquella, the dungeon’s most challenging boss. Once the boss has been vanquished and the Unalloyed Gold Needle has been obtained, you can head back to Malenia’s boss arena. A flower will soon be blooming here, and you’ll be able to touch it and observe its progress. You’ll get Miquella’s Needle, which can put out the flames of Chaos, and a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in exchange.
- Once you reach Crumbling Farum Azula, you will find some of the most dangerous enemies and bosses in all of Elden Ring, making it imperative that you have a fully upgraded weapon. This area is fortunate in that it contains a number of standard Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones, including this particular Somber Stone. Unfortunately, getting to this one is a Herculean task. Beginning at the Site of Grace on the Dragon Temple Rooftop, you’ll have to battle your way through a horde of annoying Stormhawks as lightning is rained down from above. Upon defeating the dragon and evading the flock of birds, you will find a gazebo off to the left. If you’re lucky, the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone you unearth there will be worth every frustrating moment of the game.
- Once you’ve vanquished Maliketh, the Black Blade, you’ll be brought back to Leyndell. While there isn’t musch to do in the capital right now, you can pick up another Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. Following the dragon westward from the main Site of Grace in Leyndell, Capital of Ash will lead you to a building with a ladder that can be used to access an upper level. The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone was placed on a nearby body and is guarded by a gargoyle at the top. The Gargoyle can be fought, but the item can also be stolen with little difficulty by simply sneaking past it.