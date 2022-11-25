Elden Ring: Where To Find All The Ancient Somber Smithing Stones

While it has become almost customary to be able to upgrade your weapons in a Soulsborne game, Elden Ring adds a new spin on this with the Somber Smithing Stone. Many of the game’s powerful spells and enormous weapons can’t be used to their full potential without these rare components.

The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is the most potent of these and one of only eight in existence. Some of the game’s deadliest weapons can’t be upgraded to their full potential without these Somber Dragon Smithing Stones, but getting them is no easy task thanks to FromSoft’s stingy loot system. The locations of every Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in the game are conveniently listed here for your convenience. Stay with us and I’ll tell you where to find them.