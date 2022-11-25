Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock The New BAS-P

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 added a ton of new content to the already popular Call of Duty series. Battle Pass is sure to attract some attention, but Season 1’s main draws are the new DMZ and Warzone 2.0 modes. The BAS-P Submachine Gun, one of two new Battle Pass-only weapons, is a prime example of this.

Aside from the M13B Assault Rifle and the Victus XMR Sniper, the BAS-P is the third new SMG introduced in Season 1. It has a high rate of fire and can move quickly, but its range is limited and its accuracy is average. Because of its subsonic ammunition, the weapon also has the built-in capability of concealing the location of kill skulls from the opposing team. It’s not the strongest SMG in the game, but it’s great for close-range combat and can hold its own against the competition.

The BAS-P is a rare exception to the rule that you must advance in rank or level up other guns on the same Weapon Platform in order to unlock it in Modern Warfare 2. Unlocking all of the Sector A6 rewards in the Season 1 Battle Pass grants you access to this sweet Submachine Gun. If you want to get the BAS-P as quickly as possible, you should make your way from Sector A1 to Sector A2, claim all the rewards in Sector A2, and then proceed directly to Sector A6. Since the BAS-P is an HVT reward, it can’t be claimed until after all other rewards in its sector have been claimed.

Second Choice

A swap-to-weapon is useful if you’ve decided to forego the extended magazine attachment. Probably the best choice here is the X13 Auto. As this is a stealth-focused class build, a suppressor is an essential piece of equipment. Using the IMPACT POINT barrel attachment and the extended magazine attachment will give you even more room for personalization.

However, if you’ve opted for the longer magazine attachment, you may not need a Pistol as a backup. Use the PILA or the JOKR if you want to prevent enemy kill streaks from occurring in the air. The lock-on feature of these launchers makes them both useful in this respect.