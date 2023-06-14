OnePlus Nord 3 Price: Find Out How Much the Phone Costs in the EU

OnePlus Nord 3 is coming to the market fast, and the first aspects of it that stand out are represented by the huge 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display, the triple main camera setup, and the 5,000mAh battery, just to say the least.

OnePlus Nord 3 will also come equipped with Android 13/OxygenOS 13 out of the box, which means that it will likely only be a matter of time until the upgrade to Android 14 becomes possible.

OnePlus Nord 3 will have a starting price of 449 euros in the EU

GSMArena has discovered, due to a leak coming from Roland Quand, that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 will have a starting price of 449 euros in the EU.

To be more precise, those living in either one of the European Union’s countries and who are willing to grab the 8/128GB version of the phone will be able to do so if they pay the amount of money mentioned above.

On the other hand, if your goal is to buy the 16/256GB version of the OnePlus Nord 3, you’ll have to pay even more: 549 euros. The price difference is fairly reasonable if you ask us.

The OnePlus Nord 3 features a 50 MP wide lens with an aperture of f/1.9, offering great image quality. Additionally, the phone includes an 8 MP ultrawide lens for capturing broader perspectives, as well as a 2 MP depth sensor for added depth effects.

The main camera setup of the OnePlus Nord 3 is equipped with dual-LED flash, HDR, as well as panorama features. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera with auto HDR for those moments when you feel like a true selfie artist.

The device also offers a range of powerful features, such as a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, and compass. With a non-removable 5000 mAh Li-Po battery, the OnePlus Nord 3 is also known to be able of reaching rapid charging with 80W wired technology.