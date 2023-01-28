Redmi Smart Band 2 Price And Marketing Leak Before European Debut

A fresh leak has now revealed price information and official marketing materials for the low-cost and smartband, the Redmi Band 2, which has already been released in China a month ago. It now seems that the new Redmi Band 2 will finally make its way over to the market in Europe.

Alongside the Redmi Watch 3, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Band 2 to the Chinese market only a month ago. A short time later, it was speculated that the inexpensive and lightweight wearable will make its way to Europe. It now looks that a launch is about to take place, as marketing materials and price have begun to emerge online.

According to what Sudhanshu Ambhore has said, the Redmi Band 2 will be available in Europe with a price tag of €34.99 (or $38 at the current exchange rate). However, it is not mentioned if it will be the standard retail price or simply the early-bird rate for the product in question. To put this into context, the Redmi Band 2 was released in China with a suggested retail price of CNY 169, which is equivalent to $25 or €23. In any case, the Redmi Band 2 will be one of the most reasonably priced smart bands available from a well-known brand when it finally makes its way to Europe.

The Redmi Band 2 will have a TFT display of 1.47 inches, will have a thickness of 9.99 millimeters, and will weigh 14.9 grams. In addition to tracking heart rate, sleep quality, and Sp02 levels, features include over 100 different band faces, over 30 different athletic modes, water resistance up to 5 ATM, and a battery life of up to 14 days. It is not known at this time if the more stunning and more expensive Redmi Watch 3 will also be available in Europe.