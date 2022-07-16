Facebook 375.1.0.28.111 APK is Available for Download

Keeping in touch with your friends, relatives, co-workers, or even enemies if you want is very easy in 2022 when you have Facebook. Meta’s mobile app allows you to do a lot of fun stuff along with the people in your life that matter.

Facebook 375.1.0.28.111 is now here and ready to download, and you can get it through either a simple APK file or a bundle APK. Just head over to APKMirror to grab your desired file!

Android 6 is the minimum supported OS

Many of the download variants will work even if, by some chance, your device is running on Android 6. However, you need to keep in mind that other variants require at least Android 9 or even Android 10.

There’s no information available yet about what the new update brings new, so we’re guessing that there might be just some bug fixes. However, downloading the Facebook 375.1.0.28.111 APK or bundle is the best way to solve the mystery.

For instance, the first download variant requires only 50MB of free space, which means that you won’t feel it once it installs. That practically means a few photos, so go ahead and grab that file from APKMirror!

Here’s what a description says about the Facebook app:

“The Facebook app does more than help you stay connected with your friends and interests. It’s also your personal organizer for storing, saving and sharing photos. It’s easy to share photos straight from your Android camera, and you have full control over your photos and privacy settings. You can choose when to keep individual photos private or even set up a secret photo album to control who sees it.”

Feel free to tell us your favorite feature of the Facebook app! Do you prefer using the software on your laptop or smartphone?