Android 12 Update Released On Samsung’s Entry-Level Galaxy M01

Samsung has released the Android 12 update for the entry-level Galaxy M01 smartphone, which will be available in 2020.

The newly released firmware, M015GXXU4CVF6, includes the security patch for June 2022 as well as OneUI 4.0. It is important to note that this version of Samsung’s OneUI does not include all of the features that are available on Samsung’s more costly handsets; nevertheless, it does provide a significant graphical upgrade when compared to the currently installed version of Android 11 on the Galaxy M01.

Users in India should now be able to access the updated version. In the next weeks, it should also become available in other markets.

The Galaxy M01, which began its life with Android 10 in June of 2020, will not get another operating system upgrade after this one. However, Samsung will continue to provide the device with updates that correct security vulnerabilities.

