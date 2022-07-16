WhatsApp Messenger 2.22.16.8 beta APK Becomes Available

Those who prefer chatting and exchanging various files via WhatsApp now have the chance to grab the 2.22.16.8 beta APK via APKMirror! The update likely only brings some fixes for the app, considering that there’s no information available regarding the patch notes.

The 2.22.16.8 beta APK comes in two download versions – both of them are simple APK files, so there’s no bundle exposed. Both download options require at least an Android 4 version. That means that practically anybody should qualify to get the download.

Users have already started to download the new APK. For the first version of the download file, for instance, 726 people had already downloaded it. The file occupies only 40MB of storage space, and it even offers support for Android Auto. Numerous languages are supported.

In case you want to learn more about WhatsApp, here’s what a description via Google Play has to say:

“WhatsApp from Meta is a FREE messaging and video calling app. It’s used by over 2B people in more than 180 countries. It’s simple, reliable, and private, so you can easily keep in touch with your friends and family. WhatsApp works across mobile and desktop even on slow connections, with no subscription fees*.”

In March 2020, the usage of WhatsApp reached a 40% increase, and we can all guess what the reason might have been. That was the time when the COVID pandemic hit hardly plenty of places around the globe, and the authorities decided to impose lockdowns.

But WhatsApp can be used for purposes that are more ‘serious’ than entertainment. We can also keep in mind that there are more than 8 million business catalogs on Meta’s instant-messaging app.

Meta can boast about over 2 billion people across the world using WhatsApp, and the future of the instant-messaging software sure sounds good.