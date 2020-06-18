State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse 1.8.40 Update – New Characters, Weapons, Improvements and Zombies!

Do you love zombie-themed games? If that is the case, then you are going to have a blast playing State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse on your smartphone. This is one of the most popular games available on the Google Play Store and this is all thanks to the fact that it offers a fun gameplay experience where players need to team up with their friends and survive hordes of zombies. You get to build a city and surround it with powerful defenses to keep all the inhabitants safe from the zombies.

Nonetheless, State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update. The developers who are in charge of the mobile game are always looking for new ways to enhance the gameplay experience and this is why they are releasing software updates on a weekly basis. With that said, let’s see what are the improvements that the new update brings.

State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse 1.8.40 Update

First off, we want to mention that the new update is available to download under the 1.8.40 version number. The update has been released via OTA (over the air) channels and due to this, the only requirement to access the update is to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out the new features.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvement and new features that the update introduces to State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse:

Midsummer Day is here, light up the fire of hope together

Prosperity Interface Optimized

Chapter Mission interface latency problem optimized

Capital Tower firing countdown display optimized

Your Heroes will run now when you increase your March Speed

Explorer Trail reward optimized

Optimized Arabic version’s UI and Text to adapt to the reading and cultural habit of Arabic Chiefs

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new update for the highly popular game, let’s see what are the best features that it has to offer.

Rebuild

In the absence of the military, build up your settlement to form a safe haven for your survivors and the foundation for your post-apocalyptic zombie world. It is time for your tactics to become real! Fight vs. this virus of the walking dead! It’s combat time and you need to fight the invasion! Survive if you can!

Rescue

In this survival game, you get to save survivors from the battle to increase your numbers and strength to fight each infected zombie. Locate those with special abilities, as they will be the heroes of the plague war! Shooting time!

Research

The zombie army disease is mutating rapidly. As a survivor, you need to learn whatever you can to understand it and build your strategy before the invasion of the zombies. Whoever can control the infection controls the world! There’s a war out there and it’s all about survival! Stop the apocalypse!

Socialize

There is strength in numbers. Make allies and forge strategic partnerships to survive the horrors of the infected wilderness in this strategy survival game. Join armies to pulverize anyone who tries to take advantage of you in the battle and be ready for the war against the zombies and the apocalypse. Your survival is at stake!

Rip up the Rulebook

It’s humanity 2.0. Rewrite the rules on how you want humankind to survive and defeat the invading army. This is a survival strategy versus zombies shooter game and there’s no military to rescue you. It’s completely different than other military war games.