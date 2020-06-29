Facebook Lite 205.0.0.8.119 Beta Update – Get the Latest Improvements!

There are only a handful of apps that are considered as “must-have” on all smartphones and Facebook is undoubtedly one of them. The great thing about Facebook is that it can run on all devices and make it possible for all people to get in touch with their friends and family members.

To make things even better, there is also a lightweight version of Facebook that has been specially designed to run on lower-end smartphones that do not benefit from powerful hardware specs.

The lightweight app is called Facebook Lite and the reason why its making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new beta update. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Facebook Lite 205.0.0.8.119 Beta Update

While the new software release for Facebook Lite is rolling out via OTA channels, not all users are eligible to download it right now. The reason why we are saying that is because the update is exclusive to beta users.

The update sports the 205.0.0.8.119 beta version number and luckily, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is welcomed into the beta program.

What’s New?

Facebook Lite is a highly popular app that is used by hundreds of millions of people from all over the world. Therefore, the app needs to always run at peak performance levels and there is no room for error.

Thanks to that, the new update introduces a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues which sometimes made Facebook Lite lag or glitch. Fortunately, that is not going to happen again.

We also want to note that new update comes with a handful of “under the hood” software tweaks that are boosting the overall performances of Facebook Lite and the features that it offers.