Snapchat 10.87.0.48 Beta Update – Get the Latest Features and Improvements

Snapchat is one of the world’s most popular social media apps and what makes it special is the unique set of features that it offers. The developers who are in charge of Snapchat are always coming up with innovative ideas and this is why hundreds of millions of people love using Snapchat to communicate with their friends and family members.

If you are a big fan of Snapchat, then you might want to consider enrolling in the official beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because beta users are always the first ones to access all the latest updates and the experimental features that they bring with them. In fact, a new update has just been released.

Snapchat 10.87.0.48 Beta Update

A brand-new update that sports the 10.87.0.48 beta version number is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels to all Snapchat fans who are enrolled in the beta program. If you are interested in joining the program but you don’t know if you meet the requirements, then you should be pleased to know that the only thing you need is an Android-powered smartphone. In addition, beta users are expected to provide the developers with feedback.

What’s New?

Some Snapchat fans might be disappointed to find out that the new beta update doesn’t with any exciting features, but on the bright side of things, the update makes up for the lack of features by introducing software stability fixes. Therefore, the performances that Snapchat offers are going to be much smoother. Not just that, but the chances of Snapchat randomly shutting down are slimmer than ever.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the latest Snapchat beta update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the social media app has to offer. Check them out below:

SNAP 📸

• Snapchat opens right to the camera. Tap to take a photo, or press and hold for video.

• Add a Lens or Filter to your photo — new ones are added every day! Change the way you look, dance with your 3D Bitmoji, and discover games you can play with your face.

• Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos — or try out Lenses made by our community!

CHAT 💬

• Stay in touch and Chat with friends with live messaging, or share your day with Group Stories.

• Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once. You can even use Filters and Lenses!

• Express yourself with Friendmojis — exclusive Bitmojis made just for you and a friend.

DISCOVER 🔍

• Follow friends and watch their Stories to see their day unfold.

• Keep up to date with exclusive Stories from top publishers and creators.

• Watch breaking news, original Shows, and community Stories — made just for your phone.

SNAP MAP 🗺

• See where your friends are hanging out, if they’ve shared their location with you.

• Share your location with your best friends, or go off the grid with Ghost Mode.

• Discover live Stories from the community nearby, or across the world!

MEMORIES 🎞️

• Look back on Snaps you’ve saved with free cloud storage.

• Edit and send old moments to friends, or save them to your Camera Roll.

• Create Stories from your favorite memories to share with friends and family.

FRIENDSHIP PROFILE 👥

• Every friendship has its own special profile to see the moments you’ve saved together.

• Discover new things you have in common with Charms. See how long you’ve been friends, your astrological compatibility, your Bitmojis’ fashion sense, and more!

• Friendship Profiles are just between you and a friend, so you can bond over what makes your friendship special.