Facebook Lite 211.0.0.7.121 Beta Update – Get the Latest Improvements and Bug Fixes!

With almost three billion users, we think it’s safe to say that Facebook is the world’s most popular app both on Android and iOS. Since the app is used by so many people, the developers wanted to make sure that it can run on all types of smartphones and they have released Facebook Lite. As the name of the app implies, Facebook Lite is a lightweight app that uses as minimum storage and resources as possible.

Even though Facebook Lite is a lightweight app, it still benefits from the same full-fledged developer support as the original app. What we mean by this is that Facebook Lite is updated on a regular basis with software updates. This is why enrolling in the app’s beta program is always a good idea.

Facebook Lite 211.0.0.7.121 Beta Update

If you are a big fan of Facebook Lite, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers have released a brand-new update that sports the 211.0.0.7.121 beta version number. The update is currently rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and we are advising all Facebook Lite fans to get it as soon as possible.

We also want to highlight that the developers of Facebook Lite are allowing everyone who uses Android-powered smartphones to join the beta program. The only requirement is to provide reliable feedback in case a bug or software issue pop up. Luckily, this rarely happens.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update focuses on improving the overall performances of Facebook Lite. The way that the update does that is by introducing bug fixes software tweaks that are speeding up Facebook Lite’s overall performances. Therefore, all Facebook Lite fans should keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first ones to access the update and all the improvements that it brings.