Microsoft Teams 1416/1.0.0.2020080601 Update – Free Meetings are Now Live!

Microsoft Teams is a lifesaver if you work from home or can’t attend school during this period. The app provides users with a safe online platform where they can organize chat and threaded conversations, video conferences, audio calls, and content collaboration. Thanks to this, the popularity of Microsoft Teams has skyrocketed during the past couple of months.

Since millions of new users are downloading and installing Microsoft Teams on their smartphones, the developers of the app have decided to release a new update that takes its performances to the next level. The update sports the 1416/1.0.0.2020080601 version number and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Microsoft Teams 1416/1.0.0.2020080601 Update

As previously noted, the new update for Microsoft Teams sports the 1416/1.0.0.2020080601 version number. The update is available to download directly via Microsoft’s over the air channels and therefore, the only requirement to get the update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. Now, let’s see what are the improvements that the update brings.

What’s New?

The new update introduces a bundle of software changes that are making Microsoft Teams a much better app. Check them out below:

Free meetings are here! Send meeting invites via a link. People don’t need a Teams account to attend

Search inside chats and channels

Upload an image directly to your gallery

Manage your Safe key or let Microsoft manage it for you. Change anytime in Settings

Top Features

Now that we have checked out all the improvements that the new update brings, let’s take a look at the top features that the app has to offer.

Connect & Communicate

• Chat 1-1, use group messages or dedicated channels to communicate with the entire team**

• HD audio and video calls for scheduled face-to-face meetings from almost anywhere**

• Mention individual team members, or the whole team at once, to get your colleagues’ attention**

• To-do lists, calendars, and cloud storage access right in group chats

• Personal chats, documents, & files can be securely accessed

Organize Your Whole Life

• File sharing & editing on the go makes managing your work projects a breeze**

• Intelligent search finds documents, spreadsheets, & photos in chats and team conversations **

• Custom notifications give you control to stay focus on what matters most**

• Work calendar & personal calendar both in one app

• Group dashboards to view important items, shared locations, & upcoming tasks within a group chat

Safety & Security

• Enterprise-level security and compliance you expect from Microsoft 365**

• Location sharing to let colleagues, friends and family know where you are*

• Storage in the Safe where you and your group can store, access, and share important data like passwords, frequent flier miles or your hotel reward number