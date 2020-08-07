Plants vs. Zombies 3’s New 18.1.252104 Update is Available for Download

Plants vs. Zombies 3 is a highly popular game on Android and iOS that is renowned for its fun and exciting gameplay experience. However, the best thing about the mobile game is the fact that it benefits from full-fledged developer support. Thanks to this, Plants vs. Zombies 3 is updated on a regular basis with software improvements and new features. In fact, a new update has just arrived and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Plants vs. Zombies 3 – 18.1.252104 Update

Do you love playing Plants vs. Zombies 3? If that is the case, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi today. The latest update for Plants vs. Zombies 3 is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and it introduces lots of software improvements that are taking the gameplay experience to the next level.

What’s New?

As previously mentioned, the new update for Plants vs. Zombies 3 doesn’t come with any new features and instead, it focuses on improving the overall gameplay experience. The way that the update does that is by introducing a handful of bug fixes and “under the hood” software tweaks that are enhancing performances. Not just that, but the bug fixes ensure that Plants vs. Zombies 3 will no longer lag or crash.

Top Features

Here are the best features that Plants vs. Zombies 3 offers:

Protect your town (and brains) from Dr. Zomboss’ latest plot in Plants vs. Zombies™ 3! This new title from PopCap Games brings even more action, more strategy, and way more tacos – with the same tower-defense-style gameplay you know and love from other PvZ™ titles. Collect a team of freshly picked plants, defend your town from zombie attacks, puzzle your way through tricky boss challenges, and connect with others online to show off your lawn-inspiring skills.

TAKE BACK THE TOWN

With the help of his zombie bosses, the Brainiacs, and the massive Brain Fog-spewing Devour Tower, Dr. Zomboss has conquered every block in your town – except for your street! To defeat him, you’ll have to push back the Brain Fog and reclaim your turf in classic tower defense battles. Fight your way up through the fearsome floors of the Devour Tower, where you’ll take on challenging zombies and rescue captured plants to restore buildings and blocks of your town.

COMMAND YOUR PLANT SQUAD

PvZ fan favorites, like Peashooter, Sunflower, and Bonk Choy are back with a whole host of other plant pals. Collect powerful plants, each with unique skills, strategies, and attacks. Become Commander in Leaf of your plant platoon when you make critical choices about which plants to deploy, which to upgrade, and which to level up for succulent wins.

DEFEAT OUTRAGEOUS ZOMBIE BOSSES

Dr. Zomboss and his bumbling band of Brainiac bosses are here and they’re ready to take you out (for dinner). Encounter colossal challenges that will force you to think on your feet, adjust on the fly, and change up your strategy to beat them back.

CONNECT AND PLAY WITH FRIENDS ONLINE

You’re never alone in your town (and we’re not just talking about the zombies lurking in the bushes)! Link up with friends, foes, and innocuous strangers alike to test your zombie-battling skills and strategy online. Compete against others in Arena Mode and climb the League Tiers in Tournaments to earn gems and seeds. You can also create or join a Club to chat, donate seeds, and acquire Club plants.