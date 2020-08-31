Facebook Lite 214.0.0.4.109 Beta Update – Improvments to Reliability and Performance

One of the best things that Facebook Lite fans can do is join the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because beta users are always the first ones to access all the latest updates that Facebook releases for the lightweight app. In fact, a brand-new update is now available for download and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Facebook Lite 214.0.0.4.109 Beta Update

What’s great about using Facebook’s apps is that they all have a large team of developers who are dedicated to updating them on a regular basis. The latest one to receive software improvements is the lightweight version of the social media platform, Facebook Lite.

As previously noted, the new update is available only for beta users. Luckily, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is allowed to join the beta program. The only requirement is to provide the developers with reliable feedback.

What’s New?

The new 214.0.0.4.109 beta update for Facebook Lite is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) and it introduces a bundle of software tweaks that are aiming to improve the overall performances that the app offers. Therefore, Facebook Lite will run faster after downloading and installing the new update.

We also want to mention that the update brings improvements to reliability. The way that the update does that is by introducing bug fixes that are fixing various issues. Thanks to this, all Facebook Lite fans are advised to get the update as soon as possible.

The APK Alternative

If you want to access the new update but don’t want to join the beta program, then you should be pleased to know that there is an alternative. The new update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK.