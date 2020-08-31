Xender 5.8.1 Prime Update – Get Faster File Sharing Speeds!

With almost three million downloads on the Google Play Store alone, we think it’s safe to say that Xender is one of the most popular file sharing apps for Android. What makes Xender special is the fact that it provides users with access to lots of useful features that make file sharing so easy. That’s not all. Xender is also updated on a regular basis with improvements and bug fixes.

Xender 5.8.1 Prime Update

If you are a big fan of Xender and you love using the app’s file sharing abilities, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of Xender have published a brand-new update that sports the 5.8.1 Prime version number. The update is available to download via over the air channels and via APK.

What’s New?

The patch notes for the latest 5.8.1 Prime release reveal that the developers of Xender have decided to take the app’s file sharing performances to the next level. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the update introduces bug fixes and transfer optimizations. Thanks to this, Xender will run faster and it will no longer randomly crash or lag due to bugs.

Top Features

Here are the top features that Xender offers to Android users:

☆ Transfer files with flash speed

Imagine sending your party video to friends in Seconds! The highest speed can reach 40Mb/s.

☆ Send Large Files without limitation (Original Size)

Sharing photos, music, videos, apps, documents and any other file types of Unlimited file Size.

☆ Free Network and Data Connection

No cables, no internet, no data usage! You can transfer files to friends anywhere and anytime.

☆ Share all kinds of files without restrictions

Transfer anything you want, from documents, music, pictures, to videos and apps.

☆ NEW Feature: toMP3 –Convert Video to Audio

2 Steps to change a video file into audio: change MV to song; change education videos to lectures; change voice record to ringtone;

☆ Free Download Whatsapp /FaceBook / Instagram Videos

Whatsapp status saver, Insta saver, Facebook downloader…: Download and share videos and status in ONE App.

☆ Smart phone replication

Smart switch mobile data like contacts, SMS, pictures, music, videos, games and any other files from your old phone to the new one in one simple step.

☆ File manager

Enables to view, move or delete files you received and even to make a backup copy whenever you need to clean the phone storage.