Facebook Lite 215.0.0.9.119 Beta Update – Major Improvements for Android

Despite being a lightweight app, Facebook Lite still benefits from full-fledged developer support. What this means is that Facebook Lite is updated on a regular basis with software improvements, new features and bug fixes. In fact, a brand-new update has just been released for the social media app and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Facebook Lite 215.0.0.9.119 Beta Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update is rolling out exclusively to users who are enrolled in the beta program. With that said, it should come as no surprise to find out that the new update sports the 215.0.0.9.119 beta version number.

If you are not a beta user but you would like to access all of Facebook Lite’s latest updates, then you should be pleased to know that everyone can join the beta program. The only requirement is to have access to an Android-powered smartphone and to provide the developers with feedback in case you spot a glitch or bug.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes for the update, the developers are aiming to improve the overall software reliability of the social media app. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes and improvements that are taking the performances of Facebook Lite on Android to the next level.

That’s not all. The new update for Facebook Lite also comes with a handful of bug fixes. While bug fixes might not be as exciting as new features, they are certainly more important because they make sure that the app is always running at peak-level performances. Users will no longer have to deal with random software crashes or bugs that can make using Facebook Lite an annoying experience.