Xiaomi’s Poco X3 NFC with Snapdragon 732G CPU and 120Hz Display is Now Official

Poco is the sub-brand of Xiaomi that focuses solely on smartphones. The company is now adding the finish touches to a new flagship device called Poco X3 NFC. Even though the tech giant has yet to announce the official launch date for Poco X3 NFC, we got lucky and Poco decided to reveal what will be the smartphone’s highlight specs and features. With that said, let’s go ahead and check them out.

Display Technology

The display of Poco X3 NFC is quite massive measuring in at 6.67-inches. However, the size of the display shouldn’t come as a surprise since the smartphone will hold the title of being Poco’s flagship device in 2020 and it needs to be equipped with premium features. Moreover, the display will use LCD technology to provide a 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz that makes Poco X3 NFC great for mobile gaming.

Under the Hood

Since we previously mentioned mobile gaming, we want to highlight that Poco X3 NFC will be fueled by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 732G processor. This is an improved version of the Snapdragon 730G processor that is currently powering the likes of Google Pixel 4A. To make things even more impressive, the processor supports LTE and it is paired with 6GB of RAM.

In addition, customers can pick between the 64GB and 128GB versions of Poco X3 NFC. Although, storage space is not going to be a problem with this smartphone because it has a MicroSD slot that allows users to expand the storage as much as they like.

Camera and Battery

The last thing that we want to mention about Poco X3 NFC is that it will use a 5,160 mAh battery and an impressive triple camera setup. The setup features the following specs: 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP sensor for macro and depth functionality.