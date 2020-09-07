Moto G9 Plus – Leak Reveals Official Price Tag and Specs

It’s quite difficult to keep a secret in the smartphone industry, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise since the companies have thousands of employees and vital information is always prone to leaking. This is exactly what happened with Moto G9 Plus which is scheduled to be Motorola’s last budget smartphone.

Moto G9 Plus – Leak

Despite Motorola’s best efforts to keep Moto G9 Plus hidden from the media, the smartphone has been leaked on a European retailer website. According to the leak, this is going to be the last budget-friendly smartphone that Motorola is planning to release in 2020. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out its specs.

Hardware Specs and Price

The leak comes as a courtesy from Orange Slovakia’s website and it reveals that Moto G9 Plus will be priced at 255 Euros which converts to around $300. Even though the price tag is affordable, Moto G9 Plus will still deliver impressive hardware specs such as a four-camera setup that is mounted on the rear side.

The main camera of Moto G9 Plus will feature 64MP and to make things even more impressive, the smartphone will be powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery that may support fast charge technology. We also want to mention that Moto G9 Plus will ship with the Android 10 operating system straight out of the box.

The smartphone is going to be paired with a 6.8-inches display that uses FHD+ technology to provide a pixel resolution of 2400 x 1000. Not just that, but Motorola is also bundling the upcoming smartphone with 128GB of internal storage space and 4GB of RAM. In addition, the smartphone features support for microSD cards so that users can expand the internal storage space as much as they like.