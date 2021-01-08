Google Maps 10.57.2 Update – Faster Navigation Routes and Bug Fixes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Traveling all over the world has never been easier since Google Maps was introduced to Android-powered smartphones. The app provides users with detailed maps of over 220 countries and territories which makes it nearly impossible to get lost. The cool thing about the app is that it doesn’t only offer the best navigation routes, but also information about millions of businesses and other points of interest on the map. Considering that millions of people rely on Google Maps to travel the world, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the Android parent is updating it on a regular basis with improvements.

Google Maps 10.57.2 Update

The latest update for Google Maps sports the 10.57.2 version number and it is available to download right now. The developers of the app have published the update vi Google’s official OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, the only requirement to access the update is to keep your device connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

The APK Alternative

If there are any eager Google Maps fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel, they can always choose to manually download and install the release in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This is possible by sideloading the update. We need to mention that sideloading updates is only possible on smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

“Thanks for using Google Maps! This release brings bug fixes that improve our product to help you discover new places and navigate to them,” said the developers of the app in the patch notes. From the looks of it, the new 10.57.2 update is a high-priority release that comes with a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues. Therefore, we are advising all users to download it as soon as possible.