Facebook Lite 320.0.0.5.108 beta APK Becomes Available

Meta’s Facebook Lite app is once again under the spotlight, as a brand new update is now available for download. Therefore, you can already go ahead and grab the 320.0.0.5.108 beta version of the app in APK form.

If you don’t like the idea of downloading the new Facebook Lite version as a simple APK file, you also have the chance to grab the update as an APK bundle of 11 splits. For most download options that are available, you’ll need at least Android 8 running on your phone.

There’s no information available about what the update brings new, but that shouldn’t discourage you from downloading and installing the app’s new version.

“Keeping up with friends is faster and easier than ever with the Facebook Lite app! Use Facebook Lite as a friends app to connect and keep up with your social network. The Facebook Lite app is small, allowing you to save space on your phone and use Facebook in 2G conditions. Many of the classic features of Facebook are available on the app, such as sharing to a Timeline, liking photos, searching for people, and editing your profile and groups.”

There is a lot of exciting stuff you can do while using Facebook Lite that shall make your experience as close to the one when using the standard app as possible. You can use the Lite app to find those friends and family members who have a Facebook account but haven’t told you, for instance.

You can even use the Facebook Lite app to access the Marketplace, where you can buy and sell. You can list your own items in your own area to sell them, or you can look for other items to buy.

Facebook Lite has been downloaded from the Play Store over 1 billion times.