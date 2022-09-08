Huawei Mate 50 is Coming Soon – Check Out the Specifications

Huawei will release its new Mate 50 smartphone on September 28, and it has plenty of highlights. The presence of the Snapdragon 8+4G Gen 1 processor and the OLED display of 6.7 inches and 1 billion colors have caught our attention the most.

Thanks to GSMArena, we know what the specs for the Huawei Mate 50 have to offer. The phone is based on EMUI 13: HarmonyOS 3.0, as Huawei still doesn’t seem to be allowed to use the Android OS. The display also has a refresh rate of 90Hz, and it’s protected by the Huawei Kunlun Glass. You can definitely expect not to have too much trouble while getting the phone into water or through some dust due to the IP68 dust and water protection.

A 50MP wide camera

The main camera setup mounted on the Huawei Mate 50 is a 50MP wide camera that comes equipped with PDAF, OIS, and Laser AF. There’s also a 12MP sensor and a 13MP ultrawide snapper. The main camera is also capable of recording video in 4K at 30/60fps.

The selfie camera is worth mentioning as well, as it can also record video in 4K format at 30/60fps. It consists of a 13MP ultrawide sensor that has features such as panorama and HDR.

While there’s a single version of RAM (8GB), you can find the phone in three storage options. If you think the 128GB version is not enough in 2022 (and we understand you if that’s the case), you can simply opt for the 256GB variant. For a little difference in money, you can also consider grabbing the 512GB version of the Huawei Mate 50.

The battery also seems pretty impressive: 4460mAh. The device is also capable of fast charging 66W, fast wireless charging 50W, and reverse wireless charging 5W.

Huawei Mate 50 will be priced at about 720 euros, which is pretty reasonable considering the specs.