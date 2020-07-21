Facebook Messenger 274.0.0.18.120 Beta Update – Get the New Improvements

One of the best decisions that Facebook ever made was to separate the Messenger app from the social media platform. Messenger is available as a standalone app and it provides users with all the tools and features that they need to keep in touch with their friends and family members. To make things even better, Facebook’s Messenger is updated on a regular basis with software improvements that are taking its text and video chatting performances to the next level.

Facebook Messenger 274.0.0.18.120 Beta Update

If you are a big fan of the Messenger app, then you might want to consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because beta users are always the first ones to receive access to all the latest updates and a brand-new one has just arrived.

The latest update available for Facebook Messenger sports the 274.0.0.18.120 beta version number and it is available to download via over the air channels. Therefore, the only thing that fans of the app need to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

“We update the app regularly so that we can make it better for you. Get the latest version for all of the available Messenger features. This version includes several bug fixes and performance improvements. Thanks for using Messenger,” said the developers of the app in the patch notes.

With that being said, the new update for Messenger is a high-priority release that is taking the overall performances and software stability f the app to the next level. Therefore, we are advising everyone who enjoys using the app to make sure to get the update as soon as possible, especially since it contains bug fixes.